HJG "October Fest 2020" Web Site Update

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing its 5th web site update for 2020 .... this particular release being composed of some 97X files for its civil B707/B720, B727, B737, BAe 146/ARJ, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10 MD-80/90 and military C-135 TYPE flight lines (for FS2004 and FSX) .... and for the "FREE" FS fun'n'enjoyment of all whom desire to partake of it.

The "NEW" textures content of this latest HJG release represents yet another league of nations featuring operators from Afghanistan, Alaska, Canada, Chile, Egypt, the Federation of Micronesia, Fiji, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Solomon Islands, Spain, the Sudan, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, Vanuatu, Western Samoa, and (former) Yugoslavia .... covering sked/non-sked PAX/freight type civil and military operators from the 1960's until recent times .... and among which an abundance of colourful classic as well as modern day definitive, interim/transitional, split identity and other hybrid type liveries are included.

Also featured within this latest release are the first of HJG's new aircraft base packs for its military C-135 SERIES simulations (composed of new FDE's and some additional 3D models) .... and with further FDE development along with other enhancements for these as well as its virtual B707/720 and MD-80/90 flight lines (among other yet to be announced surprises too) slotted for release very soon also ...

https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9817/135-modifications

https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9822/b707-720-modifications

https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9816/mad-dog-modifications

For further information concerning these latest HJG offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement.

HJG Web Site