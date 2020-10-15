  • HJG "October Fest 2020" Web Site Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-16-2020 02:45 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments
    HJG "October Fest 2020" Web Site Update

    HJG

    HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing its 5th web site update for 2020 .... this particular release being composed of some 97X files for its civil B707/B720, B727, B737, BAe 146/ARJ, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10 MD-80/90 and military C-135 TYPE flight lines (for FS2004 and FSX) .... and for the "FREE" FS fun'n'enjoyment of all whom desire to partake of it.

    The "NEW" textures content of this latest HJG release represents yet another league of nations featuring operators from Afghanistan, Alaska, Canada, Chile, Egypt, the Federation of Micronesia, Fiji, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Solomon Islands, Spain, the Sudan, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, Vanuatu, Western Samoa, and (former) Yugoslavia .... covering sked/non-sked PAX/freight type civil and military operators from the 1960's until recent times .... and among which an abundance of colourful classic as well as modern day definitive, interim/transitional, split identity and other hybrid type liveries are included.

    Also featured within this latest release are the first of HJG's new aircraft base packs for its military C-135 SERIES simulations (composed of new FDE's and some additional 3D models) .... and with further FDE development along with other enhancements for these as well as its virtual B707/720 and MD-80/90 flight lines (among other yet to be announced surprises too) slotted for release very soon also ...

    https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9817/135-modifications
    https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9822/b707-720-modifications
    https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/9816/mad-dog-modifications

    For further information concerning these latest HJG offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement.

    HJG Web Site

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ster100

    No decrease power with throttle

    Thread Starter: ster100

    Hardware: Saitek flight yoke system with Throtte quadrant. Game: msfs 2020 Windows 10 With the throttle quadrant you can accelerate but not...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 03:48 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Still floating across the Highlands #5

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Getting tired of the same area so this will be my last post of the Highlands for now. Besides I like to fly different planes as well.

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:48 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    Kai Tak arrival into HNL

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Nothing like the 26L arrival into HNL.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:48 PM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    Post update: Should I even bother?

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    So should I even bother to try an IFR flight in the A320 (using autopilot as necessary) or is that all still buggered up?

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post