Just Flight 146 Professional - New Lighting Plugin

The development team here at Just Flight have been busy working on a new lighting plugin that takes advantage of all the latest P3D technology to produce realistic and immersive cockpit lighting.

Our upcoming 146 will be the first aircraft to feature this system and we've put together this short video to demonstrate the functionality and visual quality it offers.A In addition to realistic cockpit lighting, we have also added a useful flashlight feature for walkarounds and cold a dark starts in low light conditions.

The team are also working on a new 3D sound plugin to handle the 400+ custom sounds that will feature in the 146. More news on that soon.

