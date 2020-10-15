AUscene Releases Southport - Gold Coast YSPT

AUscene is proud to announce the release of "Southport - Gold Coast (YSPT) our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
Southport is a private flying club located just north of the famous Gold Coast which is known for its beautiful beaches, and stunning landscape. Sound like a place you would like to explore? Southport is the perfect base to explore this region of Australia or even polish your touch and go skills on the challenging runway.
The airport has been hand crafted from hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this airport and don't forget to go and find the kangaroos.
Features
- Hand Crafted Rendition of Southport
- MSFS Native Product
- Numerous bespoke details from hundreds of source photographs
- High Resolution PBR Textures
- Animated Kangaroos and People
- Located in an area of high-resolution imagery
- Detailed mesh with sloped taxiways
- Unique elevated hangers built up the hill
- Hand drawn detailed aprons
- Custom photoreal signs
- Static Aircraft and AI Ready
- Dynamic lighting