AUscene Releases Southport - Gold Coast YSPT

AUscene is proud to announce the release of "Southport - Gold Coast (YSPT) our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Southport is a private flying club located just north of the famous Gold Coast which is known for its beautiful beaches, and stunning landscape. Sound like a place you would like to explore? Southport is the perfect base to explore this region of Australia or even polish your touch and go skills on the challenging runway.

The airport has been hand crafted from hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this airport and don't forget to go and find the kangaroos.

Features

Hand Crafted Rendition of Southport

MSFS Native Product

Numerous bespoke details from hundreds of source photographs

High Resolution PBR Textures

Animated Kangaroos and People

Located in an area of high-resolution imagery

Detailed mesh with sloped taxiways

Unique elevated hangers built up the hill

Hand drawn detailed aprons

Custom photoreal signs

Static Aircraft and AI Ready

Dynamic lighting

Source