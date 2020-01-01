Indiafoxtecho Releases Long-EZ for MSFS

It seems that the proper support for canard planes has not been included in the latest 1.9.5 update of Microsoft Flight Simulator as promised... therefore, since I have been waiting for almost one month now, I have decided to publish the Long-EZ as is and then update it whenever the canards are properly implemented by Microsoft.

Note that the only appreciable difference is the stall behavior... while in most other flight conditions, the aircraft should behave in a realistic way.

Source

Indiafoxtecho MB-339 Update

Indiafoxtecho Now Official DCS Developer