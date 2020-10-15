SoFly Releases Weather Preset Pro

SoFly is proud to release Weather Preset Pro for Microsoft Flight Simulator. A new tool designed to help simmers experience a variety of weather types in the simulator at the change of a button.

About Weather Preset Pro

Weather Preset Pro adds over 40 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

Purchase SoFly - Weather Preset Pro - MSFS

