  • SoFly Releases Weather Preset Pro

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-16-2020 08:02 PM  Number of Views: 10  
    0 Comments

    SoFly Releases Weather Preset Pro

    SoFly is proud to release Weather Preset Pro for Microsoft Flight Simulator. A new tool designed to help simmers experience a variety of weather types in the simulator at the change of a button.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    About Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro adds over 40 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

    Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Purchase SoFly - Weather Preset Pro - MSFS
    Also available: SoFly – A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    citation

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk0002 jk0008 jk0015 jk0021

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 08:40 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Short hop - Charleston SC to Hartsfield Atlanta

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Long time since flying this Boeing 777, very large after flying smaller Airbus aircraft. It is a nice flier though! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:32 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Op-Ed: What Happened to the Flight Sim Community?

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21389-Op-Ed-What-Happened-to-the-Flight-Sim-Community

    Last Post By: psyflyjohn Today, 07:46 PM Go to last post
    Honus

    Crosswind and Runway Assignment

    Thread Starter: Honus

    I've noticed that when utilizing crosswind runways, the runway assignment disagrees with the wind direction. Example, at LIRF (Rome) I have all...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 07:43 PM Go to last post