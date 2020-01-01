  • Sierrasim Releases Three Airports For MSFS: SKBG, SKMZ, SEGU

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-15-2020 10:26 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    The design team at Sierrasim Simulation has been busy creating South American airports for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Today they announce the release of three additional airports, SKBG Palonegro International Airport in Colombia, SEGU Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador and SKMZ La Nubia Airport in Colombia.

     

    Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport for MSFS

    Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport for MSFS

    La Nubia Airport (IATA: MZL, ICAO: SKMZ) is an airport serving Manizales, Colombia, 8 km (5 mi) southeast of the city’s downtown.

    Due to its short runway and limited ramp space, the only aircraft that can use the airport are turboprop aircraft such as the Fokker 50, ATR 72, and Dash 8. The main problem of La Nubia airport is weather. Sometimes shut down due to fog, rain, or winds, it is difficult for airlines to offer a reliable schedule for the passengers wishing to visit Manizales and Caldas. Combined with its daylight-only hours of operation and limited runway length.

    Runway 28 has a 75 meter (246 ft) displaced threshold. The Manizales VOR-DME (Ident: MZL) is located 3.7 nautical miles (6.9 km) west of the runway 10 threshold. The runway has a steep drop-off into a river valley to the south. There is high terrain north and south of the airport.

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Sloped runway
    • Emblematic buildings (Cathedral-football Stadium-visual references)
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles
    • Airport Objects
    • Good performance
    • Realistic night lighting

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport for MSFS

     

    Sierrasim Simulation – SEGU José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport for MSFS

    Sierrasim Simulation – SEGU José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport for MSFS

    José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquín de Olmedo; IATA: GYE, ICAO: SEGU) is the airport serving Guayaquil, the capital of the Guayas Province and the second most populous city in Ecuador. It is the second busiest airport in Ecuador.

    In July 2014 the airport domestic area was enlarged; now the airport is capable of handling up to 7.5 million passengers per year. An exit tax is levied on all international tickets, however it is no longer required to pay at the window when exiting the country.

    Features

    • Emblematic buildings of the Guayaquil City
    • PBR texture buildings
    • Airport Objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Realistic night lighting
    • Military and Cargo buildings

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation – SEGU José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport for MSFS

     

    Sierrasim Simulation – SKBG Palonegro International for MSFS

    Sierrasim Simulation – SKBG Palonegro International for MSFS

    Palonegro International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional de Palonegro) (IATA: BGA, ICAO: SKBG) is on a mountain ridge 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) west of Bucaramanga in the Santander Department of Colombia. The airport provides the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Area and surrounding towns with access to international and domestic flights. The airport receives flights from major cities in Colombia as well as international flights from Panama City. The main terminal is 25 minutes from the city in the fast lane of the highway west to Giron. It is currently positioned as the eighth largest airport in Colombia; for this reason the expansion and construction of a new National boarding area is being developed.

    Features

    • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • PBR textures
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Sloped runway
    • Realistic night lighting

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation – SKBG Palonegro International for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    windqaz

    Having problems with real world weather

    Thread Starter: windqaz

    Hi Everybody. I am having problems with Real World weather. When I click on it, it tells me that I "don't have internet connection, please check...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    Cavulife

    Low and slow with great scenery

    Thread Starter: Cavulife

    When FS2020 came out I started on a journey from Miami and out to the Caribbean, mostly in 172 or Caravan. The islands are nice and there is always...

    Last Post By: clcl2 Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    OK. I think I've Had it.

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I'm coming up on 2 months now. I have had ONE normal flight -- that is, with no bugs, errors, anomalies, etc. Tonight, I left Exeter (EGTE) in...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    opcartmell

    Combining controllers

    Thread Starter: opcartmell

    I would like to use my Ch Eclipse Yoke and the CH pedals for controls. Since they are separate usb connections, how can I combine them into a single...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post