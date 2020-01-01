Sierrasim Releases Three Airports For MSFS: SKBG, SKMZ, SEGU

The design team at Sierrasim Simulation has been busy creating South American airports for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Today they announce the release of three additional airports, SKBG Palonegro International Airport in Colombia, SEGU Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador and SKMZ La Nubia Airport in Colombia.

Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport for MSFS

La Nubia Airport (IATA: MZL, ICAO: SKMZ) is an airport serving Manizales, Colombia, 8 km (5 mi) southeast of the city’s downtown.

Due to its short runway and limited ramp space, the only aircraft that can use the airport are turboprop aircraft such as the Fokker 50, ATR 72, and Dash 8. The main problem of La Nubia airport is weather. Sometimes shut down due to fog, rain, or winds, it is difficult for airlines to offer a reliable schedule for the passengers wishing to visit Manizales and Caldas. Combined with its daylight-only hours of operation and limited runway length.

Runway 28 has a 75 meter (246 ft) displaced threshold. The Manizales VOR-DME (Ident: MZL) is located 3.7 nautical miles (6.9 km) west of the runway 10 threshold. The runway has a steep drop-off into a river valley to the south. There is high terrain north and south of the airport.

Features

PBR textures

Sloped runway

Emblematic buildings (Cathedral-football Stadium-visual references)

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles

Airport Objects

Good performance

Realistic night lighting

Sierrasim Simulation – SEGU José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport for MSFS

José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquín de Olmedo; IATA: GYE, ICAO: SEGU) is the airport serving Guayaquil, the capital of the Guayas Province and the second most populous city in Ecuador. It is the second busiest airport in Ecuador.

In July 2014 the airport domestic area was enlarged; now the airport is capable of handling up to 7.5 million passengers per year. An exit tax is levied on all international tickets, however it is no longer required to pay at the window when exiting the country.

Features

Emblematic buildings of the Guayaquil City

PBR texture buildings

Airport Objects

Optimized for good performance

Realistic night lighting

Military and Cargo buildings

Sierrasim Simulation – SKBG Palonegro International for MSFS

Palonegro International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional de Palonegro) (IATA: BGA, ICAO: SKBG) is on a mountain ridge 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) west of Bucaramanga in the Santander Department of Colombia. The airport provides the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Area and surrounding towns with access to international and domestic flights. The airport receives flights from major cities in Colombia as well as international flights from Panama City. The main terminal is 25 minutes from the city in the fast lane of the highway west to Giron. It is currently positioned as the eighth largest airport in Colombia; for this reason the expansion and construction of a new National boarding area is being developed.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

PBR textures

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Sloped runway

Realistic night lighting

