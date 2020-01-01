MSFS 1.9.5.0 Is Now Available
Published on 10-13-2020 06:39 PM
Planes
- The VFR map should no longer crash the title during a flight
- Avionic screens or buttons in the cockpit should no longer be turned off randomly (ghost cockpit)
- Crashes related to the use of the Smart cam have been fixed
Airports
- Navblue navigation data has been updated
UI
- Version history is now properly displayed in the Marketplace and Content manager
- The multiple simultaneous downloads in the content manager are better handled to prevent crashes or freezes
- The packages downloaded through the content manager should now be correctly loaded without requiring a reboot of the title
- The airport icons in the world map have been slightly modified
Aerodynamics
- Auto Pilot pitch oscillation has been reduced on some planes
Activity
- Multiplayer has been deactivated in the Japan Discovery Flight
Marketplace
- Quality of life updates for the marketplace
World
- Autogen buildings height has been reviewed
- TIN luminance (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Yokohama)
