  • MSFS 1.9.5.0 Is Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-13-2020 06:39 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 1.9.5.0 Is Now Available

    Planes

    • The VFR map should no longer crash the title during a flight
    • Avionic screens or buttons in the cockpit should no longer be turned off randomly (ghost cockpit)
    • Crashes related to the use of the Smart cam have been fixed

    Airports

    • Navblue navigation data has been updated

    UI

    • Version history is now properly displayed in the Marketplace and Content manager
    • The multiple simultaneous downloads in the content manager are better handled to prevent crashes or freezes
    • The packages downloaded through the content manager should now be correctly loaded without requiring a reboot of the title
    • The airport icons in the world map have been slightly modified

    Aerodynamics

    • Auto Pilot pitch oscillation has been reduced on some planes

    Activity

    • Multiplayer has been deactivated in the Japan Discovery Flight

    Marketplace

    • Quality of life updates for the marketplace

    World

    • Autogen buildings height has been reviewed
    • TIN luminance (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Yokohama)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 yoke

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rockcliffe2

    U-Fly-It — the original flight sim!

    Thread Starter: Rockcliffe2

    This is how we old-timers flight-simmed back in the day! I couldn’t convince my folks to buy me one of these so I “pirated” my own copy by rigging...

    Last Post By: Georgesim Today, 05:59 PM Go to last post
    blackjack04

    Downloading V 1.9.5.0

    Thread Starter: blackjack04

    My installation Manager is downloading 26.87 GB. Is this correct for the patch or am I getting the whole game again. BJ

    Last Post By: blackjack04 Today, 05:56 PM Go to last post
    jfitler

    Simulation Rate Indicator

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    Has anyone found an indicator in MSFS (if any) that tells you what simulation rate you are currently running (2x, 4x, etc.)? I've mapped keys for...

    Last Post By: rockinrobin Today, 05:47 PM Go to last post
    Drooped Snoot

    Shared Cockpit, Panel screens dont match.

    Thread Starter: Drooped Snoot

    Hello, I was flying with a friend, about to do a 24hour flight when, admittedly I should have checked before hand, we got in his QualityWings...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 04:52 PM Go to last post