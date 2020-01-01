  • Orbx Releases Graz Airport For MSFS

    Orbx Releases Graz Airport For MSFS

    Fly Europe in style with Graz Airport - Out now for Microsoft Flight Simulator! Our Havant team have faithfully reproduced the airport of Graz in ultra-high detail.

    Located in the second-largest city in Austria, Graz features a main 3000m runway, as well as two grass runways. It hosts a number of flight training schools, private GA companies as well as the home base for the Christophorus 12 air ambulance.

    This airport sees regular traffic to many European destinations such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Zurich and Vienna, as well as seasonal charters to the Greek Isles and the Balearics.

    Graz Airport, incidentally located in the home town of Microsoft Flight Simulator partner, blackshark.ai, is also a short hop from well-known Orbx destinations like Innsbruck, Rijeka, Belgrade and Samedan.

    Enjoy this all-new airport built from the ground up for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • All-new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • PBR representation of Graz Airport
    • Unique wing-shaped terminal carefully reproduced
    • Custom sign animations on tower
    • Detailed groundpoly with weather effects
    • 75 sq. km of 30cm custom ortho
    • High detailed static aircraft
    • Includes G-Class Experience Center with animated vehicle
    • Interior modelling of boarding gates
    • Landside features equally detailed

