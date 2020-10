JustSim Releases Rhodes For MSFS

In a brief announcement, JustSim has announced that their latest scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available. Rhodes International Airport Diagoras (LGRP) features the fourth busiest airport in Greece for MSFS 2020.

Source

JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released

JustSim Nice Cote d'Azur Released For P3D v5