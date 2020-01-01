Airfield Canada Halifax XP Update

Halifax Stanfield will feature a custom mesh by Maps2XPlane. What does this mean exactly? More realistic terrain through the airport generally, including the hill around the control tower. A patch will be included for those of you who prefer to use Ortho4XP.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport is a Canadian airport in Goffs, Nova Scotia, a rural community of the Halifax Regional Municipality. It serves the Halifax region, mainland Nova Scotia and adjacent areas in the neighbouring Maritime provinces. Halifax Stanfield has had two runways, arranged perpendicular to each other, since opening in 1960.

