  • Airfield Canada Halifax XP Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-14-2020 09:48 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Airfield Canada Halifax XP Update

    Halifax Stanfield will feature a custom mesh by Maps2XPlane. What does this mean exactly? More realistic terrain through the airport generally, including the hill around the control tower. A patch will be included for those of you who prefer to use Ortho4XP.

    Halifax Stanfield International Airport is a Canadian airport in Goffs, Nova Scotia, a rural community of the Halifax Regional Municipality. It serves the Halifax region, mainland Nova Scotia and adjacent areas in the neighbouring Maritime provinces. Halifax Stanfield has had two runways, arranged perpendicular to each other, since opening in 1960.

    Airfield Canada Halifax XP Update

    Airfield Canada Halifax XP Update

    Source
    Airfield Canada Previews Halifax Stanfield Airport At Night

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    davidc2

    When is a landing, at an airport, considered a landing?

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I've done a LOT of landings at various airports, sometimes, touch and goes, other times, just plain landed (no pun intended). However, according...

    Last Post By: Rockcliffe2 Today, 10:15 AM Go to last post
    Todd R

    First Look at 1.9.5.0 Release is a Pleasant Surprise

    Thread Starter: Todd R

    Just excited to report a surprising improvement in overall performance with the new release. Tried a bunch of stored FLTs and compared metrics using...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:50 AM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    Heading on automatic pilot: Serious instability issue

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, I am encountering a serious instability issue when using the heading on automatic pilot (AP). For a while, everything works fine. ...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:40 AM Go to last post
    coloradofly

    Satellite moving map?

    Thread Starter: coloradofly

    Hi guys how can I use Google earth satellite or google maps as a moving map?

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:38 AM Go to last post