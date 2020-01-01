  • Coming Soon For MSFS: FS Academy - IFR

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-14-2020 09:12 AM  
    0 Comments

    Coming Soon For MSFS: FS Academy - IFR

    Following in the footsteps of the popular On Instruments mission packs for FSX + P3D, instrument flight training missions return, better than ever, with FS Academy - IFR for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Totally overhauled and expanded, IFR is a complete study-level package to take your skills to the next level. Produced by a real airline captain, IFR gives you the knowledge and skills to fly like the professionals to get you home on those dark and rainy nights.

    Coming Soon For MSFS: FS Academy - IFR

    Mirroring a real Instrument Rating course, IFR is an authentic training experience applicable to everything from a Cessna to a 747, covering both analog 'steam' gauges and modern glass cockpits.

    Use real techniques and Jeppesen charts to fly complex true to life procedures with your instructor guiding you every step of the way through a series of authentic missions covering all you need to know, including:

    Coming Soon For MSFS: FS Academy - IFR

    • ILS Approaches
    • VOR + NDB Approaches
    • IFR Navigation
    • Partial Panel IFR
    • Compass Turns
    • Holding Patterns
    • Circling Approaches
    • Instrument Departures

    ...and much more.

    Accompanied by a comprehensive ground school manual, begin with the basics of IFR flight before moving through the course and taking your virtual Instrument Rating check ride.

    A crucial skill for any professional pilot, it's time to up your game with FS Academy - IFR.

