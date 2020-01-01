  • TFDi Design Announces PACX v1.1

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-13-2020 01:31 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TFDi Design Announces PACX v1.1

    We're proud to announce that version 1.1 of PACX is now available! We've added a whole slew of features, fixes, and changes including the all-new cabin layout view and PACX HUD support for Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020). Make sure to open and update PACX to get the latest and greatest.

    PACX seeks to bring the feeling of responsibility and the significance of traveling with passengers and crew to your simulator. It is designed to be unintrusive, varied, dynamic, and simple to use and works with any aircraft across all of the major platforms.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: pacx, tfdi

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    valenza

    Firenze

    Thread Starter: valenza

    Scusate ma capita solo a me di vedere la città di Firenze con montagnole e guglie che si innalzano dai monumenti (Cupola, Ponti, ecc) Vorrei capire...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:42 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Airport Narrows Screen-Shots

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Airport Narrows Screen-Shots

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post
    Smutley

    Randoms

    Thread Starter: Smutley

    I'll let you know what this test post is about in the near future, needless to say Rick has been hard at it in the background. Screenshots taken...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    Max50

    Fsx?

    Thread Starter: Max50

    I'm interested in what changes they intend to make to FSX. I have no interest in the new MSFS at this stage but new changes/updates to FSX would be...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 02:19 PM Go to last post