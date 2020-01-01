TFDi Design Announces PACX v1.1

We're proud to announce that version 1.1 of PACX is now available! We've added a whole slew of features, fixes, and changes including the all-new cabin layout view and PACX HUD support for Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020). Make sure to open and update PACX to get the latest and greatest.

PACX seeks to bring the feeling of responsibility and the significance of traveling with passengers and crew to your simulator. It is designed to be unintrusive, varied, dynamic, and simple to use and works with any aircraft across all of the major platforms.

Source