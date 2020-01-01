simwestFOTOREAL Updates And Sale

simwest has updated their installers to now include P3Dv5 for all their scenery products. Also, simwestALBQ is back. Simmers can now once again enjoy flying the area of Albuquerque, New Mexico for free! And to celebrate they are offering an exceptional value with our Halloween "Spooky" sale with 50% off for simwestSOCAL and simwestSANDIEGO now through October 31.

simwestFOTOREAL series takes the typical, flat photoreal scenery and kicks it up a notch by adding millions of custom placed buildings, vegetation, night lighting and even seasonal winter snow in mountains to take you to the next level of immersion.

Designed for both P3D and FSX versions, the simwest goal is simple - provide performance, immersion and enjoyment.