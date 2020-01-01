  • simwestFOTOREAL Updates And Sale

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-13-2020 02:24 PM  
    0 Comments

    simwestFOTOREAL Updates And Sale

    simwest has updated their installers to now include P3Dv5 for all their scenery products. Also, simwestALBQ is back. Simmers can now once again enjoy flying the area of Albuquerque, New Mexico for free! And to celebrate they are offering an exceptional value with our Halloween "Spooky" sale with 50% off for simwestSOCAL and simwestSANDIEGO now through October 31.

    simwestSANDIEGO

    simwestFOTOREAL series takes the typical, flat photoreal scenery and kicks it up a notch by adding millions of custom placed buildings, vegetation, night lighting and even seasonal winter snow in mountains to take you to the next level of immersion.

    To see simwestSOCAL in action check out our intro video:

    You can get your copies right here at the FlightSim.Com Store:

    View and purchase simwest products

    Designed for both P3D and FSX versions, the simwest goal is simple - provide performance, immersion and enjoyment.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

