  • Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet v1.05

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-13-2020 12:56 PM  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Changelog v1.05

    • Added covers, chocks and RBF tags
    • Formation lights switches fixed
    • Turkey feather gaps fixed
    • Carrier ILS display fixed
    • Ground proximity warning disabled
    • HUD VSI added
    • HUD pressure reading moved to MFD 1
    • Aircraft type selection fixed
    • Added switch for chocks and covers visibility (right hand panel, forward section, mouse rectangle tag names added for use)
    • PBR textures added (Prepar3D v4.4+ only)

    About DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornet

    This detailed simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.

    The DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Full radio-navigation compatibility with SimWorks Studios' CEX aircraft carriers. Tune the relevant frequency, get a range and bearing, and navigate to a SWS aircraft carrier in any weather, day or night. No more time wasted hunting around the open ocean for somewhere to land!

    Model

    • Accurately modelled F/A-18E, F and E/A-18G Super Hornets, built using extensive research materials
    • Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, launch bar, wing-fold, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Super Hornet’s 'active' fly-by-wire systems. Custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects
    • Animated, configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit, access steps and carrier deck tie-down chains
    • Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel
    • Authentic night lighting, including user operated 'slime lights' for darkened-deck and combat operations
    • Designed for competitive frame rates on all systems

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet cockpit

    Cockpit

    • A truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • Working rear-view mirrors (Prepar3D only)
    • 'Scratched canopy' glass effect
    • Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit with knee-pads
    • Front and rear cockpit positions included

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments
    • Fully coded Up Front Control Panel for navigation and radio, designed to emulate the appearance of the real F/A-18
    • Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets
    • Custom 'moving map' displays in front and rear cockpit
    • Multi-Function MFDs based on the real aircraft’s systems
    • Collimated Head Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F/A-18
    • Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Liveries

    F/A-18E
    • VFA-143 'Pukin’ Dogs' Line
    • VFA-27 'Royal Maces' CAG
    • VFA-31 'Tomcatters' Line
    F/A-18F
    • VFA-103 'Jolly Rogers' CAG
    • VFA-41 'Black Aces' line
    • VFA-213 'Black Lions' CAG
    E/A-18G
    • VAQ-132 'Scorpions'
    • VAQ-140 'Patriots' CAG
    • 6 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force

    A paint kit is also included.

    Purchase Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

