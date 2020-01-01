  • Review: Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-18-2020 08:52 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man  Next

    EGNS Isle of Man

    Publisher: Boundless Simulations

    Review Author:
    Paul Mort

    Suggested Price:
    $49.99
    Buy Here

    Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    Hello and welcome to another X-Plane scenery review. This time around we will be looking at Boundless Simulations rendition of Isle of Man Airport; their very first payware scenery.

    The Isle of Man also known as Ellan Vannin in Manx is a self-governing British Dependency, situated in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland and is rich in history, as human habitation was established there around 6500 BC.

    The Airport

    Also known as Ronaldsway, the airport is located in the south of the island near Castletown, about 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital.

    Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man     Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man     Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    Installation

    Installing the product could not have been easier, as all I had to do was place the extracted folder into my X-Plane Custom Scenery folder.

    Documentation

    The package includes a brief PDF containing an introduction, installation details, a note on known issues, details of future releases and finally the contact details for Boundless Simulations if required.

    Initial Look Around

    Note: all screen shots in this review were taken with Orbx True Earth GB installed.

    My initial view of the airport was highly favorable, with a lot of detail used in the textures of both the buildings and aircraft. A nice feature of this airport is the animated service vehicles which really helped bring the airport to life. All too often this feature is omitted/neglected by developers, so it was highly welcomed.

    Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man     Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man     Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

    A standout feature of the airport is its Art Deco passenger terminal building, and you'll be glad to know that this has been recreated in X-Plane in high detail.

    The airport's car park is populated by well made 3D vehicles, but it was a shame there were not more of them, as in certain places, the ortho imagery of the car park showed through.

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    Milton Shupe

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Whenever I get the urge for something special to fly, I just go to "search all files" and type in Milton Shupe's name. Milton Shupe and company...

    Last Post By: b52bob Today, 10:30 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KELP (El Paso) to KBRO (Brownsville, TX)

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Need to get back to Daytona Beach. Guess I'm spending the night here :cool: PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 09:57 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Can You Believe This?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Downloaded freeware Devil's Tower. Opened FS2020, went to Hulett in Cessna. Released brake. Full power: airspeed indicator got up to 90 kts, but...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:38 AM Go to last post
    Stanley777

    Multiple windows; Recording of flights

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, When I use to fly FSX, I used these two helpful features: One of them made multiple windows available. That way, you could see an...

    Last Post By: learpilot Today, 08:29 AM Go to last post