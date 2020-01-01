Review: Boundless Simulations - EGNS Isle of Man

$49.99

Hello and welcome to another X-Plane scenery review. This time around we will be looking at Boundless Simulations rendition of Isle of Man Airport; their very first payware scenery.

The Isle of Man also known as Ellan Vannin in Manx is a self-governing British Dependency, situated in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland and is rich in history, as human habitation was established there around 6500 BC.

The Airport

Also known as Ronaldsway, the airport is located in the south of the island near Castletown, about 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital.

Installation

Installing the product could not have been easier, as all I had to do was place the extracted folder into my X-Plane Custom Scenery folder.

Documentation

The package includes a brief PDF containing an introduction, installation details, a note on known issues, details of future releases and finally the contact details for Boundless Simulations if required.

Initial Look Around

Note: all screen shots in this review were taken with Orbx True Earth GB installed.

My initial view of the airport was highly favorable, with a lot of detail used in the textures of both the buildings and aircraft. A nice feature of this airport is the animated service vehicles which really helped bring the airport to life. All too often this feature is omitted/neglected by developers, so it was highly welcomed.

A standout feature of the airport is its Art Deco passenger terminal building, and you'll be glad to know that this has been recreated in X-Plane in high detail.

The airport's car park is populated by well made 3D vehicles, but it was a shame there were not more of them, as in certain places, the ortho imagery of the car park showed through.