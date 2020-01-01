  • AOA Simulations Update For F-35B For X-Plane 11.50

    AOA Simulations Update For F-35B For X-Plane 11.50

    Quick update on our remastered F-35B for X-Plane 11.50...and a lot of screen shots!

    We are very close to the quality level that we want to achieve for release. At the beginning, the idea was just to upgrade the external textures of the original model, released for the first time in 2013 for X-Plane 9.70.

    But at the end, we decided to keep only the external 3D model and make a complete overhaul. This model is still very popular in the X-Plane community due to its unique capabilities.

    We believe that many users will be happy to rediscover the pleasure of flying in this very particular aircraft. Including a lot of helicopter fans.

    This new version of the F-35B package will feature:

    • 3 different models (Close Air Support, Anti-ship and land attack with the new Kongsberg Joint Strike Missile, V/STOL)
    • Realistic PBR effects
    • Complete textures overhaul
    • A new 3D cockpit with panoramic cockpit display
    • Enhanced avionics, mission systems and flight model
    • New animated weapons set (AGM-158, GBU-12, GBU-53B, JSM, GAU-25 gunpod, AIM-120D, AIM-9X)
    • FMOD sounds
    • A new comprehensive 106-pages flight manual and tutorial
    • A Photoshop paint kit
    • New plugable air intake covers

    Up to 9 real-world 4K liveries will be available:

    • BF-01 Prototype
    • IT Gruppo Aerei Imbarcati Wolves
    • UK Royal Navy Doom 21
    • USAF 461st Flight Test Squadron
    • USMC VMFA-121 Green Knights
    • USMC VMFA-122 Flying Leathernecks
    • USMC VMFA-211 Wake Island Avengers
    • USMC VMFAT-501 Warlords
    • USN VX-23 Air Test and Evaluation Squadron

    Last but not least. This upgrade will be free for all our existing customers!

    Source
    AOA Simulations Remains Committed To X-Plane
    AOA Simulations Previews All New V-22 Osprey

