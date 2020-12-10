  • XFER Design Moving H145 To X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-12-2020 12:59 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    XFER Design Moving To X-Plane 11

    A little bit of a random update and some background story this time.

    If you follow our progress from the very start you might remember that we started our development in early 2017 on X-Plane 10. While building objects and creating textures is not really affected by the simulator you are using them on (with certain exceptions obviously) systems are a whole different story.

    Over the few past years we managed to more or less successfully ignore the fact that we have to convert our systems from X-Plane 10 to 11 at some point in time and we just continued programming on X-Plane 10 basis.

    While we made great progress on the Helionix systems and all other "non object stuff" we always feared of running into some big problems when converting to X-Plane 11.

    Furthermore, this forced us to hold back on some X-Plane 11 perks and made developing challenging sometimes.

    So, we are pleased (and still slightly nervous) to announce that we scrapped the X-Plane 10 version and started focusing on X-Plane 11 only. As expected, we already ran into some minor and some major bugs of which some of them are already fixed and some of them unfortunately are not. Yet. Hopefully.

    This will make development not only easier but much more enjoyable as we can benefit from focusing on one platform. So long, bear with us.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Op-Ed: What Happened to the Flight Sim Community?

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21389-Op-Ed-What-Happened-to-the-Flight-Sim-Community

    Last Post By: targetpractice2 Today, 01:46 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Usaf t41

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here's a couple of shots of the FS2020 C172 in the USAF paint scheme for the T41 "Mescalero." T41s were "off the shelf" C172s purchased by the Air...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 01:43 PM Go to last post
    Leo112

    No mention of an AP fix in the next patch - Unacceptable

    Thread Starter: Leo112

    As much as we are trying to support this sim we need to take a stand here. Asobo broke a key function of FS2020 and looking at the patch notes...

    Last Post By: FrankR409 Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Two New Bugs (For Me, Anyway)

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Both of these new issues came up for the first time recently in Diamond aircraft (both DA40 and 62): 1. Engaging autopilot threw plane into...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post