REX Simulations Live Discussion

The developers of REX Simulations will be hosting a live discord discussion about REX Weather Force on Wednesday, October 14th at 10PM ET/7PM PT.

You can join the Discord Server at:

ow.ly/BNBX50BPiIV

Weather Force is the new METAR-based dynamic real-time weather engine for Microsoft Flight Simulator. By utilizing inter-process communication with the simulator via fine granular control, you will experience automated, dynamic, and smooth weather transitions from real-world reporting metar stations.

