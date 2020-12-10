Our Nantes scenery for MSFS is now released! Product price has been lowered, and users of previous FSX and P3D versions will get an additional 31% off!
Source
Jetstream Designs Previews Nantes For MSFS
Jetstream Designs Orly Airport Update
Our Nantes scenery for MSFS is now released! Product price has been lowered, and users of previous FSX and P3D versions will get an additional 31% off!
Source
Jetstream Designs Previews Nantes For MSFS
Jetstream Designs Orly Airport Update
Making my way down the left coast. The weather in the San Fran area was just a bit yucky. PART 1Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:34 PM
jk7242 jk7243 jk7247 jk7253Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:32 PM
FS-9 with a bit of editing. Descriptive info at the bottom right of the frames. Click to Enlarge . . .Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:29 PM
Here's an FS2020 shot of an A320 in the livery of Trans American, a takeoff on TWA and the airline in the classic 1980 movie "Airplane." For my...Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:25 PM