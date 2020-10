Gaya Simulations Update On LIRQ Florence Airport MSFS

LIRQ Firenze Peretola Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator...a few more details. Some of us think it's our best scenery ever. We all are keen to share it with you and to know what you will think. And yes, the train is animated. Release is closer than ever!

