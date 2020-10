Sierrasim Simulation SKBG Preview

We will be releasing SKBG Palonegro Intl MSFS, in the next few days.

Features of the MSFS version:

Models with PBR textures

Platform, taxiway and runway PBR textures

Platform lighting

Sloped runway according to data from Aerocivil

