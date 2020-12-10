  • AivlaSoft EFB Pre-Release For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    AivlaSoft Electronic Flight Bag

    The Electronic Flight Bag v2 (EFB v2) from AivlaSoft helps an air crew to perform all tasks more simply and efficiently, but more important: paperless. It provides access to necessary information much quicker, which greatly reduces the Pilot's workload.

    It includes approach charts, flight planning and performance, vertical guidance, detailed ground charts, departure charts, interface to TOPCAT application, weather information, checklists, etc.

    An X-Plane version released in early 2019 and now a version for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator is under development. A pre-release EBF2 build #120 is now available to cusomters with compatiblity to MSFS 2020 v1.9.3, though not all features are yet working.

    Source
    AivlaSoft Web Site
    AivlaSoft Electronic Flight Bag Released for X-Plane

    Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: aivlasoft, efb

