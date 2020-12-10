  • FlyingIron Development Update on A-7E for DCS

    Nels_Anderson
    Today I'll discussing our upcoming DCS module; the LTV A-7E Corsair II. It's been a little while since our last update, apologies for that! You'll be pleased to know the only reason I haven't had time to write an update blog, not because of other priorities, but simply because we've been so busy working on the A-7 itself!

    Overall development has been progressing wonderfully and we've picked up the pace significantly since our last update. In previous blog posts I've discussed developing the A7 in phases; I'm pleased to say that we completed Phase 1 of development several weeks ago and are well into development of Phase 2. Our development roadmap has 4 main phases, after which the A7 will be ready for release.

