    Published on 10-11-2020  
    Realworld Scenery - Kodiak Alaska PADQ for MSFS

    Kodiak Airport, Alaska for MSFS. This is a beautiful and scenic gateway to the backcountry, with a highly detailed rendition of the airport, no small details overlooked. Includes the Coast Guard Base and an accurate rendition of the town and airbase. Modeled directly from pictures of the base also used for some textures. If you like to fly Alaska - this is a must have.

    Alaska airlines and Ravn Alaska Airlines are daily flights into and out of Kodiak, delivering the goods that keep this community in business. Surrounded by millions of square miles of wilderness, this is the perfect starting point to any adventure, just be careful with the icing.

