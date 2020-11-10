Preliminary feature List
- Year 2020 layout of taxiways, aprons, buildings etc.
- Models using advanced MSFS techniques
- Ground terrain using advanced MSFS techniques
- Operable jetways
- Custom aerial imagery covering the airport and immediate area
- Landmark buildings and bridges in the vicinity of the airport
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
Source
