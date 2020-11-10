With no further details provided, Mathijs Kok of Aerosoft has posted in their forums a series of previews images of Chania Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have previously released Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11 and Prepar3D so it's likely to be based on those and offer similar features.
Source
Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11
Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5
Aerosoft - Mega Airport Ben Gurion for P3D v4/v5 Released
Aerosoft WIP Previews Of Cologne Bonn Airport For MSFS