Aerosoft Announces Chania For MSFS

With no further details provided, Mathijs Kok of Aerosoft has posted in their forums a series of previews images of Chania Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have previously released Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11 and Prepar3D so it's likely to be based on those and offer similar features.

