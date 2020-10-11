  • TorqueSim Announces SR20 For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-11-2020 09:25 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TorqueSim Announces SR20 For X-Plane 11

    Following the wonderful reception of the TorqueSim/RealSimGear Take Command! SR22 Series, we have been hard at work developing the Take Command! SR20 to complement it! This is not a simple modification: it is a product of thousands of hours of work, creating the highest quality rendition of the aircraft for X-Plane.

    The X-Aviation Take Command! brand of products represents the very best of flight simulation immersion, and assures you this TorqueSim product is one of the most sophisticated, study sim level aircraft available for X-Plane! Real world pilots test and assist in the development of these products, and real world procedures are followed. It tells you these products are unlike any other product you’ve seen outside of the ever growing X-Aviation catalog! Want to feel like a real captain? Take Command!

    While on the surface, the SR20 seems quite similar to the SR22, there is much more changed than what immediately meets the eye. We have worked to develop a fully custom engine model to implement the Continental IO-360-ES engine, with all its proper behaviors and quirks. With the systems, we had to go in and make the systems match a proper G3. The 3D model throughout is significantly revamped to match. This aircraft will be the perfect addition to any simmer’s hangar!

    The Take Command! SR20 is designed to work perfectly with the RealSimGear G1000 and Cirrus Perspective Hardware.

    Source
    TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander
    TorqueSim Releases Take Command! SR22 Series v1.0.1

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: sr20, torquesim

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: RDJ Simulations - Blimp Flight for MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21439-RDJ-Simulations-Blimp-Flight-for-MSFS

    Last Post By: lacasse Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    djfierce

    Took the Jaguar out for a spin

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Realized I hadn't flown the Lear in who knows how long. Anyone know the airport?

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:45 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    TBM over Belgium

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk7199 jk7205 jk7209 jk7219 jk7222

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 10:41 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Sam the Sham and the Faroes???

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    With apologies to all those old enough to remember the 60's hit song "Woolly Bully" by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs what we're talking about here...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 10:38 AM Go to last post