TorqueSim Announces SR20 For X-Plane 11

Following the wonderful reception of the TorqueSim/RealSimGear Take Command! SR22 Series, we have been hard at work developing the Take Command! SR20 to complement it! This is not a simple modification: it is a product of thousands of hours of work, creating the highest quality rendition of the aircraft for X-Plane.

The X-Aviation Take Command! brand of products represents the very best of flight simulation immersion, and assures you this TorqueSim product is one of the most sophisticated, study sim level aircraft available for X-Plane! Real world pilots test and assist in the development of these products, and real world procedures are followed. It tells you these products are unlike any other product you’ve seen outside of the ever growing X-Aviation catalog! Want to feel like a real captain? Take Command!

While on the surface, the SR20 seems quite similar to the SR22, there is much more changed than what immediately meets the eye. We have worked to develop a fully custom engine model to implement the Continental IO-360-ES engine, with all its proper behaviors and quirks. With the systems, we had to go in and make the systems match a proper G3. The 3D model throughout is significantly revamped to match. This aircraft will be the perfect addition to any simmer’s hangar!

The Take Command! SR20 is designed to work perfectly with the RealSimGear G1000 and Cirrus Perspective Hardware.

Source

TorqueSim Updates BN-2 Islander

TorqueSim Releases Take Command! SR22 Series v1.0.1