Orbx - Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Released

G'day! Explore Australia's largest city.

Cityscape Sydney is the culmination of over nine months of development between Frank Schnibben adn our in-house team. More than just landmarks, the city and surrounds are enhanced with custom hand-tuned imagery, detailed watermasks, replaced buildings with 4K PBR textures and more.

Features

Hero assets, such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge in ultra-high detail

103 Custom PBR landmarks across the Sydney metro area

Custom hand-coloured aerial imagery far beyond the CBD

28,000 replaced generic buildings with more accurate height/type

Major terrain improvements including replaced watermasking

Thousands of placed objects, including custom ships and ferries

Completely rebuilt Port Botany

Corrected water colour

Lighting added to the Sydney Opera House

Tree canopy updated

Corrected outer suburbs

