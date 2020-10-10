  • Orbx - Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-10-2020 10:03 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Released

    G'day! Explore Australia's largest city.

    Cityscape Sydney is the culmination of over nine months of development between Frank Schnibben adn our in-house team. More than just landmarks, the city and surrounds are enhanced with custom hand-tuned imagery, detailed watermasks, replaced buildings with 4K PBR textures and more.

    Features

    • Hero assets, such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge in ultra-high detail
    • 103 Custom PBR landmarks across the Sydney metro area
    • Custom hand-coloured aerial imagery far beyond the CBD
    • 28,000 replaced generic buildings with more accurate height/type
    • Major terrain improvements including replaced watermasking
    • Thousands of placed objects, including custom ships and ferries
    • Completely rebuilt Port Botany
    • Corrected water colour
    • Lighting added to the Sydney Opera House
    • Tree canopy updated
    • Corrected outer suburbs

    Source
    Orbx Releases Bryce Canyon For MSFS
    Orbx Releases ENAL Alesund Vigra Airport

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dmthorson

    How to display current location?

    Thread Starter: dmthorson

    This will probably test the axiom that there is no such thing as a stupid question, but I have been flying the C172 with the glass cockpit for a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 October 8th, 2020 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21450-MSFS-2020-October-8th-2020-Development-Update

    Last Post By: dcmair Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    East Texas in the Extra FS2020

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    We take off from Marshall, TX on a brief flight to Center, TX. This is the East Texas forestland or Piney Woods. That is U.S. Highway 96 coming into...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Preventing sim from pausing when other PC windows are opened.

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've read from a number of sources that the way to stop this is to uncheck "pause when exit". But this doesn't work. Does anyone know how to do this?

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post