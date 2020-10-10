Orbx - Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Released

G'day! Explore Australia's largest city.
Cityscape Sydney is the culmination of over nine months of development between Frank Schnibben adn our in-house team. More than just landmarks, the city and surrounds are enhanced with custom hand-tuned imagery, detailed watermasks, replaced buildings with 4K PBR textures and more.
Features
- Hero assets, such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge in ultra-high detail
- 103 Custom PBR landmarks across the Sydney metro area
- Custom hand-coloured aerial imagery far beyond the CBD
- 28,000 replaced generic buildings with more accurate height/type
- Major terrain improvements including replaced watermasking
- Thousands of placed objects, including custom ships and ferries
- Completely rebuilt Port Botany
- Corrected water colour
- Lighting added to the Sydney Opera House
- Tree canopy updated
- Corrected outer suburbs
