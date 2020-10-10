  • NL2000 v5.04 Enters Beta Testing

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-10-2020 09:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    No FsWeekend, soon a new release will be available...

    NL2000 New Release Coming Soon

    This year, due to the Corona threat, there will be no FsWeekend in the Aviodrome. The NL2000 team understands this and hopes that next year the circumstances will be such that it can continue.

    In the meantime, the NL2000 team has not been idle. Ever since the start of NL2000 in 1997 the NL2000 team members have been developing everything at home and despite the Corona this could continue. So we have good news, soon version v5.04 will be released which is based on aerial pictures from 2019.

    Developing a scenery seems simple, but it takes a lot of time and also a lot of computer capacity. The photo sets are huge and processing them takes up a lot of disk space. The many donations we have received help us to keep the necessary hardware up to date. We are very grateful to everyone who helps us with this.

    The photos from 2019 are not only more up to date, they are also much more beautiful in colour. Certainly in the east of the country, the photos from 2017 were somewhat less colourful. Version v5.04 contains, in addition to the 1 metre per pixel variant, another variant with 50cm per pixel for the high-end systems.

    Lockheed Martin has now released version 5 of Prepar3D. DirectX 12 and the new render engine of Prepar3D have made the colours of the photo background much more beautiful. There are also new functions available like transparent runways. For the airports with grass runways, NL2000 has specially made separate packages of Prepar3Dv5 with photorealistic grass runways (EHAL, EHHV, EHMZ and EHTX). This makes landing on these fields much more realistic.

    We are currently working hard to ensure that all NL2000 airports are neatly connected to the new subsurface. Wherever possible, updates will also be implemented immediately to make the airports more up to date.

    It is possible that not all airports will be ready during the release, which will follow shortly after the release of version v5.04 in a separate release.

    We get a lot of questions about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. At this moment the SDK for this simulator is still under development at Microsoft and not all tools are available yet. As soon as they become available the NL2000 team will look into the possibilities to make the NL2000 scenery suitable for MSFS. At this moment we will have to wait and see.

    Version v5.04 of NL2000 is now in beta testing phase. Here are some screenshots and some demo videos.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dmthorson

    How to display current location?

    Thread Starter: dmthorson

    This will probably test the axiom that there is no such thing as a stupid question, but I have been flying the C172 with the glass cockpit for a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 October 8th, 2020 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21450-MSFS-2020-October-8th-2020-Development-Update

    Last Post By: dcmair Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    East Texas in the Extra FS2020

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    We take off from Marshall, TX on a brief flight to Center, TX. This is the East Texas forestland or Piney Woods. That is U.S. Highway 96 coming into...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Preventing sim from pausing when other PC windows are opened.

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've read from a number of sources that the way to stop this is to uncheck "pause when exit". But this doesn't work. Does anyone know how to do this?

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post