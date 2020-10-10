  • Review: DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-10-2020 10:27 AM  Number of Views: 9  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport  Next

    SNPJ Patrocinio Airport

    Publisher: DC Scenery Design

    Review Author:
    Neil Birch

    Suggested Price:
    $8.00
    Buy Here

    DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport for MSFS 2020

    Introduction

    For those of you unfamiliar with the area, Patrocinio is a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Patrocinio has four districts: Salitre de Minas, Sao Joao da Serra Negra, Silvano e Santa Luzia dos Barros and is known for its coffee production. In fact, 78% of the economy is connected to coffee, with the activity employing more than 30,000 people. At an elevation of 965 m, it's a little bit higher than what I am used to (grass strips over the north of England).

    Features

    • Detailed HD ground textures
    • Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • PBR textures
    • Custom night lighting
    • High level of airport detail

    DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport for MSFS 2020     DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport for MSFS 2020

    Installation

    After purchasing the product from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a single zip file. Unfortunately, due to the lack of any documentation, it's complete guesswork as to where you install the scenery (unless you're familiar with the folder structure in Flight Simulator 2020 as I was). For a scenery to lack any form of documentation is rather poor, so I hope the developers take note of this and include one ASAP in a future update.

    However, unlike previous versions of Flight Simulator (and also P3D), there is no need to add the airport in the simulator's scenery library, as it is all done automatically. This is something I really like about Flight Simulator 2020, as the old method was rather tedious at best. It was also prone to errors, so for new users of the genre...this is most welcomed!

    DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport for MSFS 2020     DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
      Next
    Pages: Review: DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dmthorson

    How to display current location?

    Thread Starter: dmthorson

    This will probably test the axiom that there is no such thing as a stupid question, but I have been flying the C172 with the glass cockpit for a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 October 8th, 2020 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21450-MSFS-2020-October-8th-2020-Development-Update

    Last Post By: dcmair Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    East Texas in the Extra FS2020

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    We take off from Marshall, TX on a brief flight to Center, TX. This is the East Texas forestland or Piney Woods. That is U.S. Highway 96 coming into...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Preventing sim from pausing when other PC windows are opened.

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've read from a number of sources that the way to stop this is to uncheck "pause when exit". But this doesn't work. Does anyone know how to do this?

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post