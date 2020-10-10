Review: DC Scenery Design - SNPJ Patrocinio Airport

SNPJ Patrocinio Airport Publisher: DC Scenery Design Review Author:

Neil Birch Suggested Price:

$8.00

Introduction

For those of you unfamiliar with the area, Patrocinio is a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Patrocinio has four districts: Salitre de Minas, Sao Joao da Serra Negra, Silvano e Santa Luzia dos Barros and is known for its coffee production. In fact, 78% of the economy is connected to coffee, with the activity employing more than 30,000 people. At an elevation of 965 m, it's a little bit higher than what I am used to (grass strips over the north of England).

Features

Detailed HD ground textures

Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

PBR textures

Custom night lighting

High level of airport detail

Installation

After purchasing the product from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a single zip file. Unfortunately, due to the lack of any documentation, it's complete guesswork as to where you install the scenery (unless you're familiar with the folder structure in Flight Simulator 2020 as I was). For a scenery to lack any form of documentation is rather poor, so I hope the developers take note of this and include one ASAP in a future update.

However, unlike previous versions of Flight Simulator (and also P3D), there is no need to add the airport in the simulator's scenery library, as it is all done automatically. This is something I really like about Flight Simulator 2020, as the old method was rather tedious at best. It was also prone to errors, so for new users of the genre...this is most welcomed!