FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition

Make your Aerosoft CRJ flights deeper, more immersive!
The Aerosoft CRJ is by far the best and most realistic CRJ simulation on the market.,/p>
But now it's time to take your CRJ flights to the next level!
Designed in close consultation with a real-world CRJ First Officer, FS2Crew for the Aerosoft CRJ is a "must-have" add-on for all serious CRJ pilots who want to fly in a realistic way using multi crew procedures!
Features
- Voice and Button Control options
- Procedures modelled on real-world CRJ procedures from a current CRJ First Officer
- Seamless integration with the Aerosoft CRJ
- Real CRJ Checklists and Flows
- Multiple config options for flight customization
- Turn-arounds
- FA and ground crew integration
- Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches
- Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
