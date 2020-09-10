FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition

Make your Aerosoft CRJ flights deeper, more immersive!

The Aerosoft CRJ is by far the best and most realistic CRJ simulation on the market.,/p>

But now it's time to take your CRJ flights to the next level!

Designed in close consultation with a real-world CRJ First Officer, FS2Crew for the Aerosoft CRJ is a "must-have" add-on for all serious CRJ pilots who want to fly in a realistic way using multi crew procedures!

Features

Voice and Button Control options

Procedures modelled on real-world CRJ procedures from a current CRJ First Officer

Seamless integration with the Aerosoft CRJ

Real CRJ Checklists and Flows

Multiple config options for flight customization

Turn-arounds

FA and ground crew integration

Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches

Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

