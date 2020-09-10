  • FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition

    Nels_Anderson
    FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition

    Make your Aerosoft CRJ flights deeper, more immersive!

    The Aerosoft CRJ is by far the best and most realistic CRJ simulation on the market.,/p>

    But now it's time to take your CRJ flights to the next level!

    Designed in close consultation with a real-world CRJ First Officer, FS2Crew for the Aerosoft CRJ is a "must-have" add-on for all serious CRJ pilots who want to fly in a realistic way using multi crew procedures!

    Features

    • Voice and Button Control options
    • Procedures modelled on real-world CRJ procedures from a current CRJ First Officer
    • Seamless integration with the Aerosoft CRJ
    • Real CRJ Checklists and Flows
    • Multiple config options for flight customization
    • Turn-arounds
    • FA and ground crew integration
    • Rejected Takeoffs and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

    Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition
    Purchase Aerosoft CRJ Professional

