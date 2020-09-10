Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

Taburet presents Lydd Airport, based in Kent, UK, and conveniently situated for travelers wanting to visit the southeast of England. A rebuild for this iconic airport, including aprons, painted lines, ground markings, 3D objects and numerous adjustments in and around the airport terrain to fit with native MSFS ortho images or landclass. This scenery can be used either with MSFS connected or disconnected to the internet.

Lydd Airport (EGMD) is located just east of the village of Lydd, in Kent County, England. Originally named Lydd Ferryfield, it is now also known as London Ashford Airport with that name referring to its operator rather than its location. Its runway 03/21 is only 4938 feet (1505 m) in length which limits it to planes such as the 737 or A319.

The airport lies adjacent to the unique landscape of Dungeness, a cuspate foreland that is one of the largest expanses of shingle beach in Europe and is of international conservation importance for its geomorphology, plant and invertebrate communities and bird life, a fact that is recognised by its designations as a national nature reserve.

