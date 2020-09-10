  • Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-09-2020 10:51 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    Taburet presents Lydd Airport, based in Kent, UK, and conveniently situated for travelers wanting to visit the southeast of England. A rebuild for this iconic airport, including aprons, painted lines, ground markings, 3D objects and numerous adjustments in and around the airport terrain to fit with native MSFS ortho images or landclass. This scenery can be used either with MSFS connected or disconnected to the internet.

    Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    Lydd Airport (EGMD) is located just east of the village of Lydd, in Kent County, England. Originally named Lydd Ferryfield, it is now also known as London Ashford Airport with that name referring to its operator rather than its location. Its runway 03/21 is only 4938 feet (1505 m) in length which limits it to planes such as the 737 or A319.

    The airport lies adjacent to the unique landscape of Dungeness, a cuspate foreland that is one of the largest expanses of shingle beach in Europe and is of international conservation importance for its geomorphology, plant and invertebrate communities and bird life, a fact that is recognised by its designations as a national nature reserve.

    Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS

    Purchase Taburet - Lydd Airport for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Rainbow

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Crail to Edinburgh, cross Scotland leg 1

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    As you'll see in this and some upcoming posts, Scotland really has a ton of golf courses. The place my father's family caught a ship to the US in...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    zetar

    FS2020 : none helipcopter

    Thread Starter: zetar

    Why don't we find none helicopter in FS2020 ? :pilot:

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    azzaro

    A wee bit 'o' Scotland.

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    I was hoping for a more realistic rendition of Edinburgh. As it turns out it's all autogen. The Forth bridge is just a lame causeway and I had to...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post