Indiafoxtecho MB-339 Update

Quick update on the MB-339 for MSFS...and some screen shots.

We are VERY close to a quality level that I'd consider acceptable for release. With respect to the Beta build (and thanks to the input of our Beta testers), we fixed a lot of things and implemented several missing functions and we significantly improved the flight model.

While it is still a "Lite" project, we hope that the even the basic version of the MB-339 will be good enough for the vast majority of Microsoft Flight Simulator users.

Finger crossed we should have the final build ready for the next weekend...

