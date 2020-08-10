  • Indiafoxtecho MB-339 Update

    Indiafoxtecho MB-339 Update

    Quick update on the MB-339 for MSFS...and some screen shots.

    We are VERY close to a quality level that I'd consider acceptable for release. With respect to the Beta build (and thanks to the input of our Beta testers), we fixed a lot of things and implemented several missing functions and we significantly improved the flight model.

    While it is still a "Lite" project, we hope that the even the basic version of the MB-339 will be good enough for the vast majority of Microsoft Flight Simulator users.

    Finger crossed we should have the final build ready for the next weekend...

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho Now Official DCS Developer
    Indiafoxtecho Long-EZ For MSFS Update

