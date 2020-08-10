  • Orbx Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Video

    Nels_Anderson
    Orbx Cityscape Sydney For MSFS Video

    Please enjoy Orbx's first Australian project for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Cityscape Sydney!

    Frank Schnibben brings to life Australia's largest city with a product that pushes the boundaries of what is currently possible in MSFS.

    A complete Cityscape, Sydney includes over 100 custom PBR landmarks, 28,000 all-new priority buildings, stunning hand-edited custom aerial imagery, thousands of library objects, beautiful night lighting, replacement watermasks, tree improvements and more!

    And in response to one of our most-requested features since MSFS launched, we have included the Sydney Harbour Bridge in ultra high detail.

    Comparable in fidelity to our best airport terminal models, this iconic landmark is the centerpiece of Cityscape Sydney.

    Source
