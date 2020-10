Verticalsim Releases KFFA Freeware For MSFS

New freeware airport release: KFFA - Kittyhawk - First-flight Airport.The airport itself is famous for being the site of hundreds of pre-flight gliding experiments carried out by the Wright brothers. The Wright Brothers National Memorial, located atop nearby Kill Devil Hill, is a 60-foot granite pylon paying homage to the Wright Brothers and the first sustained heavier-than-air flight.

Source