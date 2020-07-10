Where in the World Feature 127

Thomas Pedersen submitted Feature #126 which is the closed Military Base at Vaerlose (Vaerlose - EKVL). In Danish the name is, "Flyvestation Vaerlose". It is also affectionately nicknamed Vejrstation Flyvelose, literally translated it means Weatherstation Flightloose. The "Store Flyvedag" WAS next planned to occur on 22-Aug-20 -- maybe next year.

Those who nailed it:

Steve Morley

Scott Carpenter

Melo Scanlon

Ulf Kristoffersson Bob Bina

Thomas Oftedal

Joe Graf

Dieter Mennecke

Wrong locations (without names):

East Durham, New York

Wittman Regional, Oshkosh, WI

Cheb Airport (LKCB), Czech

This would logically bring us to feature number 127. I look forward to seeing the MSFS 2020 photos! This feature is submitted by Joe Graf who offers us to recall the "Battle of the Bulge" and some interesting World War 2 tactics that played out nearby. He notes that Kampfgruppe Peiper was advancing on this town which (there were military reasons too) was famous for its waters?

Where in the World is this "Spa"?

Send guesses and future suggestions to: [email protected]

Ron Blehm

If you follow one of my other features, check out: THATONEPILOTCHICK on Instagram!