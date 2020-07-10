FSWidgets - GMapHD for Windows

GMapHD for Windows gives you a great moving map for your desktop flight simulator!

This is a versatile app, designed to run on Microsoft Windows (7 or later) but supports the most widely-used desktop simulators on the market (MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2) on multiple platforms.

It comes pre-packed with a huge collection of bonus Aero Charts and Nav Data (usable within GMapHD only) giving you a large map display to aid navigation, especially on VFR flights.

The map also features several weather data overlays including US Nexrad, world-wide Metar/TAF stations, cloud, rain, pressure and wind.

Local and network connectivity is provided via the free FSWidgets Network Pack utility.

This app can be used in the following configurations:

Connect locally and remotely to MSFS (Windows)

Connect locally and remotely to P3D (Windows)

Connect locally and remotely to FSX (Windows)

Connect locally and remotely to FS2004 (Windows)

Connect locally and remotely to X-Plane (Windows)

Connect remotely to X-Plane (macOS)

Connect locally to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows)

Connect locally and remotely to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows & macOS)

Connect remotely to Aerofly FS 2 / FS 2020 (Android & iOS)

Features

Designed to run on Windows (7 or later)

Supports MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2

Flight Plan Display – supports native FSX, FS2004 & X-Plane flight plan files

Flight plan waypoints can be clicked to reveal the related data (lat, lon, ident)

Free FSWidgets Network Pack to connect to the sim

Powered by Leaflet map rendering API (OpenStreetMap data)

Connect & disconnect from the flight simulator as required

When disconnected can be used as a chart viewer

Option to save previously used map type, zoom and position

Helicopter icon option for moving map (i.e. instead of fixed wing icon)

Many Aero Charts (details below)

Nav Data icon display (details below)

World-wide Metar & TAF Station display option

World-wide Clouds, Rain, Pressure and Wind data overlays

Purchase FSWidgets - GMapHD for Windows