FSWidgets - GMapHD for Windows

    GMapHD for Windows gives you a great moving map for your desktop flight simulator!

    This is a versatile app, designed to run on Microsoft Windows (7 or later) but supports the most widely-used desktop simulators on the market (MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2) on multiple platforms.

    It comes pre-packed with a huge collection of bonus Aero Charts and Nav Data (usable within GMapHD only) giving you a large map display to aid navigation, especially on VFR flights.

    The map also features several weather data overlays including US Nexrad, world-wide Metar/TAF stations, cloud, rain, pressure and wind.

    Local and network connectivity is provided via the free FSWidgets Network Pack utility.

    This app can be used in the following configurations:

    • Connect locally and remotely to MSFS (Windows)
    • Connect locally and remotely to P3D (Windows)
    • Connect locally and remotely to FSX (Windows)
    • Connect locally and remotely to FS2004 (Windows)
    • Connect locally and remotely to X-Plane (Windows)
    • Connect remotely to X-Plane (macOS)
    • Connect locally to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows)
    • Connect locally and remotely to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows & macOS)
    • Connect remotely to Aerofly FS 2 / FS 2020 (Android & iOS)

    Features

    • Designed to run on Windows (7 or later)
    • Supports MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2
    • Flight Plan Display – supports native FSX, FS2004 & X-Plane flight plan files
    • Flight plan waypoints can be clicked to reveal the related data (lat, lon, ident)
    • Free FSWidgets Network Pack to connect to the sim
    • Powered by Leaflet map rendering API (OpenStreetMap data)
    • Connect & disconnect from the flight simulator as required
    • When disconnected can be used as a chart viewer
    • Option to save previously used map type, zoom and position
    • Helicopter icon option for moving map (i.e. instead of fixed wing icon)
    • Many Aero Charts (details below)
    • Nav Data icon display (details below)
    • World-wide Metar & TAF Station display option
    • World-wide Clouds, Rain, Pressure and Wind data overlays

