FSWidgets - GMapHD for Windows

GMapHD for Windows gives you a great moving map for your desktop flight simulator!
This is a versatile app, designed to run on Microsoft Windows (7 or later) but supports the most widely-used desktop simulators on the market (MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2) on multiple platforms.
It comes pre-packed with a huge collection of bonus Aero Charts and Nav Data (usable within GMapHD only) giving you a large map display to aid navigation, especially on VFR flights.
The map also features several weather data overlays including US Nexrad, world-wide Metar/TAF stations, cloud, rain, pressure and wind.
Local and network connectivity is provided via the free FSWidgets Network Pack utility.
This app can be used in the following configurations:
- Connect locally and remotely to MSFS (Windows)
- Connect locally and remotely to P3D (Windows)
- Connect locally and remotely to FSX (Windows)
- Connect locally and remotely to FS2004 (Windows)
- Connect locally and remotely to X-Plane (Windows)
- Connect remotely to X-Plane (macOS)
- Connect locally to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows)
- Connect locally and remotely to Aerofly FS 2 (Windows & macOS)
- Connect remotely to Aerofly FS 2 / FS 2020 (Android & iOS)
Features
- Designed to run on Windows (7 or later)
- Supports MSFS, P3D, FSX, FS2004, X-Plane or Aerofly FS 2
- Flight Plan Display – supports native FSX, FS2004 & X-Plane flight plan files
- Flight plan waypoints can be clicked to reveal the related data (lat, lon, ident)
- Free FSWidgets Network Pack to connect to the sim
- Powered by Leaflet map rendering API (OpenStreetMap data)
- Connect & disconnect from the flight simulator as required
- When disconnected can be used as a chart viewer
- Option to save previously used map type, zoom and position
- Helicopter icon option for moving map (i.e. instead of fixed wing icon)
- Many Aero Charts (details below)
- Nav Data icon display (details below)
- World-wide Metar & TAF Station display option
- World-wide Clouds, Rain, Pressure and Wind data overlays