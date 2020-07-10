  • Neil's Tours - Wainwright's Week for MSFS

    The English Lake District for MSFS 2020 only.

    An update for my Book following in Alfred Wainwright’s and friends footsteps on his first ever holiday in the English Lake District. See all the mountains in all their glory, following the footpaths up and down and at the end you could actually go walking up there and know exactly where you are going. Just amazing.

    This product is also available for Prepar3D V4 and for X-Plane 11.

    These flights explore and show people from all over the world what the English Lake District has to offer by following Wainwright’s Walk of 1931.

    This was Alfred Wainwright’s first ever weeks holiday in the Lake District where along with three of his friends they went on to walk over many of the hills and mountains.

    The Tour

    The tour package includes additional scenery of airfields, a full set of flight plans and an extensive guidebook in the form of a PDF file.

    The 64 page guidebook is the heart of the tour, offering maps, photos, instructions and a detailed week-long itinerary that will guide your flights to the best parts of the scenery.

    About The Author Neil Birch

    Neil Birch is a long time flightsimmer and has been creating scenery and tours for FSX for many years. This is his first venture into MSFS. Neil is a pensioner who lives not far from the Lake District.

