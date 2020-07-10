RDJ Simulations - Blimp Flight for MSFS

Take a smooth stable flight over the incredible new MSFS scenery with RDJ Simulations Blimp Flight MSFS 2020!

Twelve different blimps and 37+ in air flights or on the ground — ready to go over famous locations and cities. These blimps are specially configured in the cfg and air files for extreme stability so you can spend time viewing and not fighting with roll and pitch and speed (and miss your house!). And they are slow like real blimps.

Get one flying over your neighborhood and be able to enjoy seeing all your familiar places while working the cameras. These blimps have an unobstructed view cockpit camera making for excellent pan viewing over areas with drone like camera viewing.

Included Flights

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_AKRON_OHIO_GOODYEAR -Fly the goodyear blimp over its hometown.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_AMAZON -Fly the blimp flight blimp over the jungles of the Amazon rivers.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_ANTARTICA.FLT -Fly the Expidition blimp over the ice of Antarctica.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_AREA_51 -Fly the area 51 blimp over the mysterious area 51- Watch your 6 ..one of those UFO’s they test will be checking you out to make sure you behave!

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_BERMUDA -Fly the Tropical wave Bermuda blimp over Bermuda.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_CAPE_CANAVERAL -Fly over rocket land Cape Kennedy/Canaveral.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_CASTAWAY_MOVIE_LOCATION -Fly over the movie set Island for Cast Away.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_COOK_ISLANDS -Fly over the Cook Islands Pacific.

RDJ_BLIMPFLIGHT_DEVILS_TOWER -Fly the American west blimp over Devils Tower Wyoming.(make sure you check for downloads for this scenery)

And many more...

Purchase RDJ Simulations - Blimp Flight for MSFS