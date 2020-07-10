CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

Jorge Newbery Airfield (Spanish: Aeroparque "Jorge Newbery", IATA: AEP, ICAO: SABE) is an international airport located in Palermo neighbourhood, 2 km (1.2 mi) northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares (341 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Río de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.

Features

Textures PBR for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Model of surrounding buildings

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Airport lighting

MSFS aerial image support

