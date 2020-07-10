  • CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-07-2020 01:06 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    Jorge Newbery Airfield (Spanish: Aeroparque "Jorge Newbery", IATA: AEP, ICAO: SABE) is an international airport located in Palermo neighbourhood, 2 km (1.2 mi) northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares (341 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Río de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    Features

    • Textures PBR for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Model of surrounding buildings
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Airport lighting
    • MSFS aerial image support

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    Purchase CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery - SABE for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flytampa fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    FS2020 Japan update...

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I do like this Beechcraft King Air, these shots are taken on dual screens so sorry about the format.... I've never flown over Japan before so no...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 01:47 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    WIN 10 Install Issue - Request Assistance

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello, On a new Win10 Gaming desktop, I installed a fresh copy of MSFS/FS9 into a directory outside of "Programs*', called MSFS_FRESH. I then...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    windqaz

    Having problems with real world weather

    Thread Starter: windqaz

    Hi Everybody. I am having problems with Real World weather. When I click on it, it tells me that I "don't have internet connection, please check...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    opcartmell

    Can't reload msfs

    Thread Starter: opcartmell

    New computer with Win 10 pro. Installed and started msfs which then started the big download. I turned my back and the installation stopped. I tried...

    Last Post By: NonCon Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post