  UK2000 Scenery Previews Luton Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-07-2020  
    0 Comments

    Over on their Facebook page, scenery developer UK2000 Scenery have released a large number of previews of their upcoming scenery of Luton Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    London Luton Airport, previously called Luton International Airport, is an international airport located 1.5 miles east of Luton town center in the county of Bedfordshire, England, and is 28 miles north of Central London.

    The airport possesses a single runway, running roughly east to west (07/25), with a length of 2,160 m (7,087 ft) at an elevation of 526 ft (160 m). The runway is equipped with an ILS rated to Category IIIB, allowing the airport to continue operating in conditions of poor visibility. Luton Airport features one single, two-storey passenger terminal building which has been expanded and rearranged several times.

    Source
    UK2000 Scenery Updates Bristol 2020HD For MSFS
    UK2000 Scenery Comments On Working With New MSFS

