  • VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-07-2020 10:01 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

    The project is undergoing nowadays its scheduled long-term updating process. Upcoming update will include a new HQ FMOD sound-pack and additional, all-aspect refinements.

    Glass avionics alternative to the existing one is being evaluated. As part of the VSKYLABS development philosophy, all projects are utilizing default X-Plane features, without any external, 3rd party plugins dependencies. Within the given margins, implementation of a 7" G1000 GNS system is being evaluated.

    VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

    If it will pass the evaluation phase with a straight "A", it will be implemented into the project, as part of the update. The ICON-A5 is a VFR aircraft, however, the addition of the powerful G1000 functionality adds in a lot of VFR cross-country related features.

    The VSKYLABS ICON-A5 upcoming update will be, as always, free for all existing customers.

    Stay tuned! The update is scheduled for late October/early November 2020!

    VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

    Source
    VSKYLABS XF-85 Project Announced
    VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project
    VSKYLABS He-162 Project Video

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: icon, icon a5, skylabs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jring2

    Is there any way to uninstall an update?

    Thread Starter: jring2

    I'm not certain what I need to do but the latest update with the Japan hoorah and 7.9 gig of changes has had a negative effect on the stability of my...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:24 AM Go to last post
    Clutch Cargo

    P3D start screen disappears?

    Thread Starter: Clutch Cargo

    This seemed to happen out of the blue but I when I start P3Dv5 it has its opening screen for about 10 seconds then disappears. So I did a fresh...

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    Tenkuu Delveopers Studio panels Models not showing.

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Hey Guys. I've downloaded a few TDS aircraft lately, I have noticed the following message when attempting to fly the aircraft. The visual model...

    Last Post By: flightquarters Today, 09:52 AM Go to last post
    opcartmell

    Can't reload msfs

    Thread Starter: opcartmell

    New computer with Win 10 pro. Installed and started msfs which then started the big download. I turned my back and the installation stopped. I tried...

    Last Post By: opcartmell Today, 09:49 AM Go to last post