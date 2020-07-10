VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

The project is undergoing nowadays its scheduled long-term updating process. Upcoming update will include a new HQ FMOD sound-pack and additional, all-aspect refinements.

Glass avionics alternative to the existing one is being evaluated. As part of the VSKYLABS development philosophy, all projects are utilizing default X-Plane features, without any external, 3rd party plugins dependencies. Within the given margins, implementation of a 7" G1000 GNS system is being evaluated.

If it will pass the evaluation phase with a straight "A", it will be implemented into the project, as part of the update. The ICON-A5 is a VFR aircraft, however, the addition of the powerful G1000 functionality adds in a lot of VFR cross-country related features.

The VSKYLABS ICON-A5 upcoming update will be, as always, free for all existing customers.

Stay tuned! The update is scheduled for late October/early November 2020!

Source

VSKYLABS XF-85 Project Announced

VSKYLABS Provides Details On Rutan LongEZ Project

VSKYLABS He-162 Project Video