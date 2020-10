Flightbeam NZAA Previews - Round 2

It's been quite a long time since the last round of reviews, I apologize for that. To say that this year has been a roller coaster ride is an understatement. But to make up for the long drought in previews, I've got a ton of new screen shots all taken in MSFS and feature the International Terminal, the Domestic Terminal, ANZ Engineering hangars and more.

Development is rocking on, and I thank you for your patience and support while I get this next-gen airport ready.

