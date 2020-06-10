FlightSimDesign Chile - ETNL Rostock-Laage Airport

FlightSimDesign Chile presents Rostock-Laage Airport and VFR scenery of the city for FSX and P3D.

Rostock Airport (German: Flughafen Rostock-Laage), ETNL, is the airport of Rostock, the largest city in the German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and is named after Laage, a town in the Rostock district. It has one modern terminal with two jet bridges and mostly sees mid-size jet traffic as well as smaller general aviation aircraft.

Runway 10/28: 2500 meters / 8202 feet; concrete

Purchase FlightSimDesign Chile - ETNL Rostock-Laage Airport for FSX/P3D

See other FilghtSimDesign Chile scenery