FS Academy - Air Race for FSX

FS Academy - Air Race puts you in the pilot's seat for thrilling head-to-head racing around five challenging and unique race courses.

Pull up in front of the Brooklyn Bridge and slalom across Miami Beach, race against the clock in the practice session to improve your pace before racing your AI controlled opponent.

Use the Nitro Injection of your Extra 300 to boost the engine around the tightest turns and manoeuvers, but don’t get greedy as over-boosting can blow your engine!

Soar between the pylons striving for the lead. Hitting a pylon causes it to slowly deflate and will land you a penalty!

Races are ranked from Beginner to Expert difficulty, so you are sure to meet your match.

Be at the center of the action at five iconic locations:

New York

Miami Beach

Portsmouth

Long Beach

Chicago

Totaling ten missions, enter your new addicting world of speed.

The track awaits...

Get ready...

