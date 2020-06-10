Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

Brought to you by Boundless and Ciano35, this is the most realistic and comprehensive rendition of Kerry, or Farranfore (EIKY) Airport in County Kerry, Ireland. The airport itself is served by Aer Lingus Regional, and Ryanair, with approximately 340 000 passengers using the facility per year.

We have worked extensively to ensure this is our highest quality release to date, with many new features.

Features

Fully accurate rendition of Kerry Airport

Multiple HD Custom Buildings covering the airport and surrounding area

Accurate parking / ramp starts

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron layouts

PBR ground textures

PBR building textures

Additional PBR effects (puddles, rivers, etc.)

HD, ortho background of the airport and surrounding area

Static GA aircraft

Fully compatible with WT3 and Traffic Global

Fully accurate airport fencing

Generic autogen replaced with custom made buildings

High LOD of surrounding area, including Farranfore & Currow

Added VFR Landmarks, (Electricity pylons & Church tower in Currow)

Excellent FPS

Added 3D Sheep to most fields – because why not

