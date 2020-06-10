  • Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

    Brought to you by Boundless and Ciano35, this is the most realistic and comprehensive rendition of Kerry, or Farranfore (EIKY) Airport in County Kerry, Ireland. The airport itself is served by Aer Lingus Regional, and Ryanair, with approximately 340 000 passengers using the facility per year.

    We have worked extensively to ensure this is our highest quality release to date, with many new features.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Fully accurate rendition of Kerry Airport
    • Multiple HD Custom Buildings covering the airport and surrounding area
    • Accurate parking / ramp starts
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron layouts
    • PBR ground textures
    • PBR building textures
    • Additional PBR effects (puddles, rivers, etc.)
    • HD, ortho background of the airport and surrounding area
    • Static GA aircraft
    • Fully compatible with WT3 and Traffic Global
    • Fully accurate airport fencing
    • Generic autogen replaced with custom made buildings
    • High LOD of surrounding area, including Farranfore & Currow
    • Added VFR Landmarks, (Electricity pylons & Church tower in Currow)
    • Excellent FPS
    • Added 3D Sheep to most fields – because why not

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry (EIKY) Airport for X-Plane 11

