Boundless Simulations Birmingham Available Soon

We are proud to announce that our most ambitious project to date - Birmingham (EGBB) will soon be available for XP11. We have taken our time with this, spending months meticulously placing thousands of objects in their real locations, as well as creating 100s of custom, HD objects and buildings for the airport. We have gone so far as to study aerial imagery and replicate the real location of individual manhole covers and patches / repair work on areas of the aprons and taxiways. As with all of our projects, we are looking at a full feature list including:

Full PBR HD ground textures (including puddles / wear & tear)

Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Custom road signs and lighting

Fully accurate night lighting

Includes NEC, resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Static aircraft (optional)

PBR water textures

Partially modelled building interiors

Custom ground equipment

Animated monorail

All nearby hotels modelled

The scenery is still a work in progress, so the final product may look different in places!

Purchase Boundless Software Products at the FlightSim.Com Store

Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham EGBB For XP11