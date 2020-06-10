  • Boundless Simulations Birmingham Available Soon

    Boundless Simulations Birmingham News

    We are proud to announce that our most ambitious project to date - Birmingham (EGBB) will soon be available for XP11. We have taken our time with this, spending months meticulously placing thousands of objects in their real locations, as well as creating 100s of custom, HD objects and buildings for the airport. We have gone so far as to study aerial imagery and replicate the real location of individual manhole covers and patches / repair work on areas of the aprons and taxiways. As with all of our projects, we are looking at a full feature list including:

    • Full PBR HD ground textures (including puddles / wear & tear)
    • Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Custom road signs and lighting
    • Fully accurate night lighting
    • Includes NEC, resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Static aircraft (optional)
    • PBR water textures
    • Partially modelled building interiors
    • Custom ground equipment
    • Animated monorail
    • All nearby hotels modelled

    The scenery is still a work in progress, so the final product may look different in places!

