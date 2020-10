ShortFinal Design Announces Freeware Hakodate RJCH

I'm pleased to announce my freeware. I've spent the past few months learning Substance Painter (which is basically the industry standard for creating PBR textures) and this airport has been my testing ground for that. So aside from the usual features, you can expect much more detailed 3D models with proper PBR materials.

Release will be in about a month.

