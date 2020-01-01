Review: Orbx Dundee Airport for X-Plane

Orbx Dundee Airport By Stuart McGregor

Introduction

Dundee Airport (EGPN) is the 3rd Scottish airport after Sumburgh and Edinburgh to be released by the Orbx development team, and personally, I am delighted to see this beautiful corner of the globe getting some additional focus in the X-Plane virtual world.

The city of Dundee is an east coast city and is the 4th largest city in Scotland with a population of just under 150,000. It sits on the Firth of Tay at the mouth of the river Tay, which incidentally is the longest river in Scotland. Traditionally known for the 3 'J's, of jam, jute and journalism, Dundee has been a thriving industrial city in its time, although not much jam or jute are made locally any more. It is more known for its Universities, modern shopping facilities, museums, new vibrant waterfront area, and not forgetting it is now an Amazon storage and delivery hub. Dundee is still however a thriving centre for journalism in Scotland, with several popular local newspapers and magazines being printed there. For any 50-somethings who may be reading this, and who grew up in Scotland, the good news is that Dennis the Menace, Desperate Dan, Billy Whiz and the Bash Street Kids are still all alive and well!

As the city and its airport are located on the banks of the Firth of Tay, this setting provides an ideal spot for shooting a few landings in some typical Scottish weather, or just going on some sightseeing in the area. This part of Scotland is also very famous for its many golf courses, so perhaps why not pop up to Carnoustie, Gleneagles or even the Old Course at the world-famous St Andrews.

The Orbx team have brought their usual high standards to this release with beautifully modelled 3D buildings and objects, stunning PBR texturing and night lighting, all wrapped up in the traditional Orbx high quality look and feel.

I must admit, I have not been to Dundee airport, so my review here is very much based on what is provided in the simulator, and also what reference material I was able to find online, so I openly admit, I cannot say for certain that it is an exact replica of what currently sits there today. That being said, from what I can see, it appears the development team have done a pretty good job in bringing their interpretation of Dundee Airport to life in the X-Plane virtual world.

Purchase, Download, Documentation And Installation

EGPN retails at a price of AUD$34.95, which is the equivalent of US$25.07 or £19.15 if you are from the UK. This is in the typical price range for scenery like this.

As with all Orbx sceneries you will need an online account to be able to purchase, but this is a two-minute activity to set up if you do not have one. If you do, I am sure you will know what to do. The prerequisite high-speed internet connection is required to ensure the scenery package download takes place in a reasonable time frame, as the scenery is in excess of 1.5 GB. Once done, you will end up with a single folder in your X-Plane 11 Custom Scenery folder with everything you need in there. Orbx Central will also give you access to the User Guide and a means of uninstalling the scenery if you so wish, and in my opinion, it is all extremely easy to use, even for beginners.

The small user guide is well presented, and provides the usual information on installation, an overview of the area covered, airport charts, links to where to get technical help if required, acknowledgements, license information, etc. Well worth a quick look before you start, and ensures you haven't missed anything.

It is important to note, that to get the best out of the Dundee airport scenery, Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain North is recommended, although the scenery will run quite happily without it. My review is with TE GB North installed and this does add a whole new dimension to the airport surroundings. In my view, it is well worth the additional cost, particularly if you like VFR flying. If you don't have TE GB North, remember to install the free Orbx Libraries as you will need it to avoid errors.