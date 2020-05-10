WebFMC Pro For X-Plane 11 v1.6.0 Released

WebFMC is a X-Plane 11 plugin that makes it possible to access the CDU of select airplanes via any modern web browser running on virtually any device (phone, tablet, smart TV...) in your local network.

WebFMC Pro 1.6.0 has just been released, now with dual CDU support and more. This is our biggest and most significant update so far and it contains the following changes:

Support for Dual CDUs in all aircraft that properly support two CDUs in the cockpit (see compatibility list below and in our documentation)

Support for EADT x737 in combination with Default FMC (x737FMC is also supported).

Updated detection of FlightFactor A350 XWB Advanced to support new A350 1.6+ (old style MCDU)

Reorganized options into groups in the Settings dialog

Added option to switch to alternative font

Added slider to control button click volume

Fixed issues with button click sound in Safari browsers

Fixed issues with rendering in mobile Firefox browser

Maintain backup of the license file in Output/WebFMC and automatically restore it into Plugins/WebFMC if missing after plugin reinstall.

Fixed an issue where in an unlikely event of abnormal exit of the plugin helper process WebFMC would flood X-Plane log with error messages. Gracefully handle restart of the helper process in such cases.

PDF Manual improved and migrated to LaTeX

Changes to internal tooling & build process: on Windows the UCRT (Universal CRT) is now required; it is installed by default on Windows 10, for older Windows versions it may be neccessary to download and install it from https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/download/details.aspx?id=48234

Updated most of the 3rd party libraries and components to their latest versions.

The highlight of this new release is of course support for dual CDUs. You can switch between Captain and First Officer’s CDU instantaneously by swiping or tapping over the upper area of the FMC - see settings dialog for options related to that and check out PDF manual for details; you can also of course use separate tablets / phones to have really independent units. While this may seem like a rarely needed feature, you may actually be surprised how useful it is for monitoring independent FMC pages on a single device by quickly switching sides with a simple swipe. Try it!

Dual CDU support for Laminar’s default FMC also fixes rare use case when an aircraft has just one CDU, but it’s bound to the F/O side - one known plane like this is B1900D from Carenado - this is now usable with WebFMC, you just need to switch WebFMC to F/O side.

Source